Ready to chat about your data strategy?

Unlocking the full value

of Data as a Product with

Microsoft Fabric and Purview

On-demand webinar
In September 2025, Thoughtworks and Microsoft launched the joint whitepaper, "Unlocking the full value of Data as a Product with Microsoft Fabric and Purview." Now, we're going beyond the page to bring these concepts to life.

 

This webinar is designed to dive deeper into the practical implementation of a Data as a Product strategy. Building on the whitepaper's foundation, the session will focus on moving from theory to execution.

 

The webinar explores:

  • Practical application: How to design data products around clear business outcomes and accelerate their development.

  • Platform in action: Which capabilities in Microsoft Fabric and Purview are critical for success.

  • Effective stewardship: Proven approaches for separating platform and product responsibilities to ensure long-term value.

     

Watch the webinar

Slide deck

View and download the accompanying slide deck for this webinar.

