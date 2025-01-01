Ready to chat about your data strategy?

In September 2025, Thoughtworks and Microsoft launched the joint whitepaper, "Unlocking the full value of Data as a Product with Microsoft Fabric and Purview." Now, we're going beyond the page to bring these concepts to life.

This webinar is designed to dive deeper into the practical implementation of a Data as a Product strategy. Building on the whitepaper's foundation, the session will focus on moving from theory to execution.

The webinar explores: