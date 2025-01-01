Ready to chat about your data strategy?

In September 2025, Thoughtworks and Microsoft launched the joint whitepaper, "Unlocking the full value of Data as a Product with Microsoft Fabric and Purview." Now, we're going beyond the page to bring these concepts to life.
This webinar is designed to dive deeper into the practical implementation of a Data as a Product strategy. Building on the whitepaper's foundation, the session will focus on moving from theory to execution.
The webinar explores:
Practical application: How to design data products around clear business outcomes and accelerate their development.
Platform in action: Which capabilities in Microsoft Fabric and Purview are critical for success.
Effective stewardship: Proven approaches for separating platform and product responsibilities to ensure long-term value.
View and download the accompanying slide deck for this webinar.