Kelsey Mok

Kelsey Mok

Lead Engineer

Kelsey is a Lead Engineer at Thoughtworks with a background in laboratory acoustic phonetics (linguistics) and currently works as a Software Developer, Cloud Infrastructure Specialist, and Data Engineer.  She is passionate about helping clients develop products that solve real and validated business problems, building out those solutions in a pragmatic and modern way, and coaching teams on high-performance behaviours.

Talk to Kelsey about sustainable practices (both tech and non-tech) in the era of climate change or how data can contribute to this globally urgent issue.