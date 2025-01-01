Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Edward Hutchins
Product Lead

I joined Thoughtworks in Beijing, China in 2019 as a product manager. Since then I have been working with clients to transform their businesses and build awesome products. In 2020 I relocated to Singapore where I work with our team to shape product engagements, and build our product capability internally. I am passionate about diversity in tech, and supporting and uplifting LGBTQIA+ voices in the industry. I live in Singapore and spend my free time playing Fortnite, learning about generative art, and building things with no-code.

 