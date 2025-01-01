Christoph Windheuser Global Head of Intelligent Empowerment

Since my studies I am fascinated by artificial neural networks and the way they can improve their behavior by learning from data and self organizing.

At Thoughtworks, I am helping our clients to get business value from the latest technologies as a Market Maker for Machine Learning. Beside my work as a consultant, I am an experienced speaker, author and evangelist for machine learning.

In my spare time I relax playing piano in jazz bands.