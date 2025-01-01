Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Christoph Windheuser
Alumni

Christoph Windheuser

Global Head of Intelligent Empowerment

Since my studies I am fascinated by artificial neural networks and the way they can improve their behavior by learning from data and self organizing. 

 

At Thoughtworks, I am helping our clients to get business value from the latest technologies as a Market Maker for Machine Learning. Beside my work as a consultant, I am an experienced speaker, author and evangelist for machine learning.

 

In my spare time I relax playing piano in jazz bands.

 