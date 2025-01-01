Sarah Taraporewalla Chief Technology Officer for APAC

Sarah is a visionary technology leader renowned for her strategic acumen and ability to inspire innovation across the Asia Pacific region. Currently serving as the Chief Technology Officer for Thoughtworks, APAC, she champions technical excellence and drives forward-thinking solutions that align with business goals.

With a deep-seated passion for AI, data, and modernization, Sarah spearheads enterprise modernization initiatives, guiding organisations through the complex terrain of technology strategy. Her role involves integrating business needs with technological solutions, enabling enterprises to modernise their systems, processes, and platforms effectively.

Sarah's career is marked by her commitment to people-focused leadership, fostering collaboration and nurturing talent. She is a staunch advocate for diversity in the tech sector and is celebrated for her efforts in bringing people together to challenge the status quo and design innovative approaches.

Her extensive experience spans 20+ years and has resulted in significant contributions across industry types, from financial services, retail, and media to organisations that range from startups to government agencies – delivering impactful solutions that enhance business performance.

As a leader, Sarah thrives on sharing knowledge and empowering teams, ensuring that technical excellence remains at the forefront of Thoughtworks' endeavours in the region. Her dedication to shaping the future of technology through strategic goals and inclusive leadership sets her apart as a transformative force in the tech industry.