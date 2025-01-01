Rohan Haldea

Rohan has served as a member of our board since 2017. He joined Apax Partners in 2007 and is currently a partner in the tech & telco team. He currently serves on the board of directors of TietoEVRY. He also serves as co-chief executive officer of the Apax Foundation, a non-profit organization affiliated with Apax Partners, and as a trustee of Impetus.



Before joining Apax Partners, he worked at Bain Capital in New York, where he focused on the industrial, distribution and retail sectors. Before that, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.



He earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.