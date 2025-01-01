Media resources

Media assets are free for editorial broadcast, print and online use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For the last 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.