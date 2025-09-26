Driving financial inclusion with unique customer experience solutions

Opportunity: Empower customers with more accessible, flexible loans

Each individual and small business has unique needs and circumstances. To empower its customers, our client needed to offer tailored and transparent financial solutions that complied with regional regulations. Providing flexibility in loan structures and repayment options would enable customers to better manage capital and cash flow.

Using advanced engineering practices, the Singaporean Digital Bank had the opportunity to customize loan offers to each customer based on its proprietary credit assessment model. This model combines credit bureau data with a broader set of ecosystem data to ensure accurate assessments.

Solution: Singapore's first unsecured term loan

In collaboration with Thoughtworks, our client launched FlexiLoan, Singapore's first unsecured term loan. This innovative offering allows customers to repay their loans partially or in full without early repayment fees, delivering significant convenience and cost savings.