Data is a team sport: building an effective data team

By Keith Schulze and Kunal Tiwary





Consider your favorite sporting team: each person brings a unique set of skills and experience to the team and plays a specific role. Powerful and accurate, quarterbacks call the shots on the field, while linebackers defend with strength and speed. Versatile midfielders connect the two and keep the ball moving smoothly. To be a successful team, these roles and skills must work together seamlessly.

Data teams work similarly. As an integral part of larger processes, a successful team will bring together complementary skills, experience and knowledge to deal with critical questions such as:

What new markets, services, or cost optimizations is the business embarking on?

How could data help our people make these decisions?

Is this data available to key decision makers in a form that is understandable?



As the modern data value chain evolves, organizations are making a fundamental shift in how they think about data – and how they build teams around it. As you focus on democratizing data across your organization, think about how you can align your internal structures around the people who make up your data teams. Here’s what we have found useful in building data teams for specific products.

Forming effective teams



Splitting domains or areas of interest is a great way to start identifying what teams you’ll need to form. Look for areas of high cohesion – where elements are closely related to each other and have a common purpose – and low coupling – modules that work independently of each other – between domains. For example, Netflix maps some of its domains and data products as follows:

Subscriptions: forecasting churn and helping predict which customers are likely to cancel their subscription

Content: content recommendations and ranking

Player: client related statistics

Payment: fraud detection

Much like software teams, data product teams own their products collectively. Each product should have a nominated product owner who acts as the team’s ambassador and key communicator to stakeholders and other data product teams. They drive the product roadmap and lifecycle, communicating expectations and facilitating collaboration.

Elements of a winning data team



Developing effective data products requires a specialist team with a set of multidisciplinary skills, experience and knowledge, including data engineers, data scientists, data product managers, data UX researchers and analytics engineers.

One of the most effective ways to build your data team is to develop roles that focus on specific aspects of the product's infrastructure, development and lifecycle. Each role brings a different set of skills, strengths, and approaches needed to create value from data. The nature of the data product you want to build will dictate the roles you’ll need.

It’s important to note that a role is distinct from an individual who plays a part in your team. In fact, some people may fall under multiple roles. You should consider the roles needed to build the product, and those that will operate and maintain it. Different teams will:

Create data products and make sure they’re delivered through reliable data pipelines

Use data products and combine them with advanced analytics to create new business value

Ensure data products are dependable and run smoothly

In some organizations it’s also common to see platform teams with specialized knowledge in certain technical competencies such as infrastructure or data science. This helps reduce the cognitive load on a data product team, because team members don’t need to be specialists outside of their skill sets.

Roles in practice



Consider a scenario where you need to build a new financial services offering for a retailer. Your goal is to serve aggregated customer credit history information to an external entity, safely and securely, to help them make credit lending decisions.

The high-level requirements include:

Ingest credit history data from several internal data sources

Transform and aggregate credit history data into a format that supports credit lending decision making

Provide a secure API to serve real-time requests for the aggregated credit history information for a customer based on a unique customer identifier.

The cross-functional requirements include:

Credit history data must not be older than one day

Data should not leave a secure network environment (i.e. be on the public internet)

Sovereignty and governance of customer credit history data must remain with the retailer. Any data transferred to the external lending provider should be audited and governed by policies for its reuse and handling.

Let's consider some of the roles you will need to build and evolve the customer credit history data product into the future.

Product owner: The product owner is accountable for maximizing your data product’s value. They also play an important role in supporting the team at key decision and prioritization points. They will help prioritize which insight should be built first based on the return of investment of the feature and the effort involved.

Business analyst: they play a vital role in understanding and aligning the value of your data product with the needs of customers and the wider business.

Data engineer: they build the pipelines that source data from several internal systems, and transform and aggregate the data into a form that supports credit decision making.

Infrastructure engineer: they build reusable and scalable infrastructure around the data product to facilitate reproducibility, continuous integration/deployment and automate as much as possible.

Backend engineer: they build business logic in the form of data APIs to make data integrations with UI, other products and visualisation tools easy.

Quality assurance: accountable for maintaining data and product quality. This role is essential to build trust with the customer.