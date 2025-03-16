Thoughtworks University, an immersive journey

It doesn't matter what your background is, our graduate and career changer program embraces trainees from all technical abilities and walks of life. All you need is a love for technology and a passion for learning.

Thoughtworks University (TWU) is our immersive program designed to prepare those embarking on their journey as Thoughtworkers. This experience begins with an intensive training, where participants learn to build functional software and develop key consulting skills essential for tackling ambitious challenges. After that, they join their first client projects and continue growing through structured monthly learning sessions.