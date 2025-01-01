Barton Friedland Head of Europe AI Hub

I head the Europe AI Hub at Thoughtworks, providing European organisations with a holistic approach that combines business strategy, human-centric AI, and technical expertise. My role also involves designing offerings that facilitate our clients' digital transformation, leading to significant customer and business results.I am a Principal Advisory Consultant at ThoughtWorks, a global consultancy that helps organisations solve their greatest challenges. With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, I have worked with leading-edge technologies and implemented digital solutions for large-scale companies across various sectors, such as finance, retail, media, and education.



My mission is to support organisations in creating and executing their digital vision and strategy, leveraging the full breadth of ThoughtWorks' distinctive capabilities and human-centred approach. I hold a Ph.D. from Warwick Business School, where I explored the relationship between leadership practices and computational objects and their impact on organisational performance. My research interests and expertise lie in the dynamics of digital infrastructures, human-computer interaction, and organisational change.