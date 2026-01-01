Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Distributed agile

Distributed agile insights

Topic Back

Agile practices encourage in-person interactions to foster collaboration, whereas distributed and large teams force communication into the opposite direction. Therefore, we think deeply about  different or modified mechanics that can achieve agility albeit and work well for distributed and large teams.

Featured content

Article
Engineering productivity governance and improvement in software delivery

This framework can support you to have a level of consensus on the improvement and governance of engineering productivity in Agile delivery, more importantly finding a practical way of implementing this framework and forming relevant governance programs.

Read now

More insights

Follow the topics that matter most to you

Sign up here