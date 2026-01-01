Distributed agile insights

Agile practices encourage in-person interactions to foster collaboration, whereas distributed and large teams force communication into the opposite direction. Therefore, we think deeply about different or modified mechanics that can achieve agility albeit and work well for distributed and large teams.
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Engineering productivity governance and improvement in software delivery
This framework can support you to have a level of consensus on the improvement and governance of engineering productivity in Agile delivery, more importantly finding a practical way of implementing this framework and forming relevant governance programs.
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