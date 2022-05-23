A battle of wits with datetime (part 2)

The challenges of a Datetime Utils

Looking at these libraries, it looks like the TypeScript ecosystem is so poor that it can’t even provide a good datetime tool. In fact, neither the ecosystem nor its developers are to blame. The development of a tool that can be used with confidence with worldwide time zones while maintaining accuracy of the calculation is simply too difficult! How hard is it? Why not use our human brains to try to solve the following problems:

02/01/2021 means which day of the year?

If it’s 6pm on October 30, 1999 in Sydney, what time will it be 12 hours later?

Is it daylight saving time (AEDT) or standard time (AEST) on April 2, 2051 in Sydney?

What is the UTC time in Sydney on April 3, 2021 at 2:30 AM?

When we talk about adding a year, how many days do we mean exactly?

What month and day is February 29, 2020 plus one year in 2021? How many days are added each year?

When I ask about adding a month, how many days do I mean exactly?

What day of the month is January 31 plus one month later? How many days are added per month?

How many months are there between January 31 and February 15? Can you express it as a decimal?

These are only some of the tricky questions we encountered in our project. Several of them caused bugs due to calculation errors.

We can see that a Datetime Utils will encounter the following challenges:

Date format

Calendar

Temporary adjustment

DST

Human habits

Data updating

Time zone data acquisition

Test cases

After working on packaging our own Datetime utils, we have the following suggestions: