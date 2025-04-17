AI on Technology Radar Vol.32

The latest edition of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar features 48 AI-related blips — just under half the total number. When putting together this edition, we did have some reservations: was our attention being diverted by the current hype?

On reflection, though, AI’s presence in this Radar reflects the way that AI is infusing just about everything in software. From how we build to what we’re building, the reality is that so much of what’s new is shaped by the sheer scale of investment in AI.

However, there are some nuances. When we talk about AI today it’s important to note we’re potentially talking about a whole range of things, from LLM apps to software assistants to synthetic data. Indeed, as this field becomes embedded in what we do we may find that we talk less about ‘AI’ as a catch-all term and more about specific approaches or goals, not unlike how the industry thinks of cloud today.

To help give a clearer picture of the AI-related blips on this edition of the Radar, though, we’ve grouped them together across a number of different areas. We think it provides a good snapshot of what AI actually looks like in practice across the software industry — helpful if you want to get beneath the hype and headlines.