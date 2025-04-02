The machines are rising — but developers still hold the keys

Rumors of the ongoing death of software development — that it’s being slain by AI — are greatly exaggerated. In reality, we’re standing at a fork in the path: one where we can either embrace the (currently) far-off notion of fully automated software development or, instead, acknowledge the work of a software developer is much more than just writing lines of code.

The decision we make as an industry could have significant long-term consequences. Increasing complacency around AI-generated code and a shift to what’s been termed ‘vibe coding’ — a programming ‘style’ in which code is generated through natural language prompts until the results seem to work — will lead to code that’s more error-strewn, more expensive to run and harder to change in the future. And, if the devaluation of software development skills continues, we may even find we lack a workforce with the skills and knowledge to fix things down the line.

This means software developers are going to become more important than ever to how the world builds and maintains software. Yes, there are many ways their practices will evolve thanks to AI coding assistance, but in a world of proliferating machine-generated code, developer judgment and experience will be vital.