Diversity doesn't just "happen"

When discussing gender equity, it’s easy to fall into assumptions that unintentionally hold us back.

One common belief is that equity will happen naturally: if diverse candidates exist, they will show up in equal numbers. A related assumption is that if a pool lacks diversity, it must reflect a lack of available candidates. In practice, we’ve found this isn’t the case.

Another belief is that actively encouraging broader participation introduces bias or unfairness. These perspectives are understandable, but they don’t always reflect the realities of an uneven playing field.

What we’ve learned over many years at Thoughtworks is that creating equity in an imbalanced industry takes deliberate effort. It requires conscious choices at every stage of a process. This isn’t about lowering the bar. It’s about recognizing that existing systems haven’t consistently created equal access, and being thoughtful about how we invite, support and surface all qualified voices.

One place where this comes to life is our flagship conference, XConf.

XConf is an annual event where we share ideas and learnings with our clients and the broader technology community. I’ve been part of the selection committee for several years, and one thing is clear: a diverse program is something we actively work towards, it doesn’t happen by accident.