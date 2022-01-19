How to brew a perfect strategy, responsibly (part one)

Just like any individual, organizations also have dreams and goals. They work hard for them and they hope they achieve them, but hope is not a strategy[1]. Let me explain how something I learnt at work helped me develop my strategy for life. You will see that it can easily be applied to organizations too. Here is that hoppy story.

When it comes to beer, it's Guinness or Paulaner for me and my wife (KD) knows it. When I recently ordered Peroni she said, "you know they have Guinness?"

“I know but I want to try something different,” I answered.

She caught my lie in a split second and made me admit that I went for happy hour to save a few $$. Through some back and forth, she made me question my choices (of saving a few $$ here and there) and all of that for what?

I thought it was all to have more money so that I can lead a better life but then that discussion made me think. More money is that what I want? Having more money will translate into me leading a better life? These dialogues with myself lead me to asking more deeper questions about my choices and life in general. After all, I am in my 40s and I was due for this kind of thoughts.

I spent days thinking about “what do I want with my life?”. I ended up using a technique that I learned at Thoughtworks for conducting strategic workshops with organizations. So, I’d like to introduce you to this simple but elegant and powerful tool - Lean Value Tree (LVT).

It starts with vision and, for me, I came up with - “I want to lead a healthy, meaningful & worry-free life”. Yup, this is my life vision.

This is a flowery statement. How do I even go about realizing this vision? What’s the next steps?

I asked myself the same thing - what I need to achieve to realize my life vision? I came up with the following. I called them goals.