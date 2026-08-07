The real opportunity: Redesign the underwriting workflow

Agentic AI offers a new way to think about underwriting. The technology is so transformative that we must reimagine the workflow — specifically how human expertise integrates with agentic capabilities.

The submission-to-quote journey is just one example of how agentic AI compounds value. The same approach applies to other tasks like renewals, mid-term adjustments, claims triage and policy issuance — anywhere pattern recognition, reasoning and information synthesis dominate the work.

Imagine opening a new submission where the case is already prepared:

Key data is extracted.

Gaps are flagged.

Vessel history is pulled.

Sanctions checks are complete.

Comparable quotes are surfaced.

Clause options are ready.

Now, you can focus on applying your judgment to a well-prepared brief.

This doesn't remove familiarization from your job; it changes what it looks like. Instead of spending the first hour assembling a brief by hand, you review it: confirming the AI's facts, probing the flagged gaps and forming a view of the risk based on a complete picture. You build familiarity through structured review and challenge, not manual data-gathering.

A critical part of this workflow is presenting information so you can easily review and challenge the risk. Realizing this requires people, processes and technology to move together: empowering underwriters, redesigning the journey and ensuring the architecture is governed, integrated and scalable.