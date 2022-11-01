Thoughtworks NEO

Today, software is the driving force for competitive advantage in every single industry; yet rapidly rising costs and competing demand for great technical talent make it increasingly difficult to create highly efficient engineering organizations.

As a leader in custom software development, Thoughtworks believes that building a productive and satisfying place for engineers to work is non-negotiable, so when we discovered that our internal developer community was struggling with kickstarting new internal ideas and projects, we knew we needed to act.

Reimagining the developer experience

Our IT department realized that provisioning infrastructure, discovering core assets (such as APIs, Events and Data), and following the security review process contributed to an inconsistent and fragmented experience for our teams. The time between kicking off a new initiative and writing the first line of code was averaging 7-10 days, and building an application and taking it to production could take anywhere between 2-5 months. Our developers were collectively spending more than 50,000 hours (the equivalent of 30 developers’ time per year) on routine tasks, and we knew we could reduce their frustration by making them more efficient.

We decided to reimagine the developer experience by rethinking engineering platforms and building NEO (a platform for a Network Enabled Organization). NEO provides multiple self-service capabilities and developer tools to remove friction and streamline the development process.

With self-service onboarding of team members, fully discoverable core assets and internal applications, development accelerators and starter kits, and the standardization of infrastructure provisioning and security review process, NEO has significantly changed how developers build applications within Thoughtworks. It keeps the developer and their product development journey at the center and helps them focus on the most important thing - developing software to deliver business value quickly.