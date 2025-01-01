Thoughtworks is a proud sponsor of Google Cloud Next 2025. Join us at Mission Control (booth 1601).
AI is revolutionizing how organizations operate, innovate and compete. But scaling AI — and integrating it into a broader digital strategy — requires the right foundation.
So at Google Cloud Next 2025, our technology leaders and SMEs will showcase our full range of leading-edge capabilities and solutions, helping you to unlock AI’s full potential, and drive value and impact from across your technology ecosystem.
Register for one of our networking or thought leadership events, or come and visit us on booth 1601. And prepare for lift-off.
Spark the extraordinary value of new connections
Get your trip to Google Cloud Next off to a flying start at our exclusive cocktail networking party, co-hosted with Mechanical Orchard, at Public House in Luxor on April 9, 6:30-8:30pm.
Spark new connections with industry leaders, experts from Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard — and our special visored guest…
Lunch and learn: AI-Accelerated Mainframe Modernization
Thoughtworks, in collaboration with Mechanical Orchard, is hosting a Solution Spotlight focusing on AI-Accelerated Mainframe Modernization. Join us on April 9, 12:30 - 2:00pm at the Thoughtworks Hospitality Suite at Mandalay Bay.
You’ll discover an enterprise modernization strategy designed for speed, risk mitigation and sustained adaptability. Ensure long-term modernization success with a methodology that integrates AI-driven intelligence, automation, and a behavior-first approach.
Solutions
Scaling AI
We’ll prepare you to deploy and scale the transformative power of AI to unlock unprecedented opportunities and efficiency gains.
Data modernization
Unlock your data’s potential with scalable, modernized infrastructure for smarter decision-making.
Product innovation
Leverage product and platform thinking and engineering expertise to take your digital products to the next level.
Customer experience
Revolutionize customer experience with future-focused AI practices that accelerate speed to value.
AI-first software engineering transformation
Build innovative, AI-powered software engineering capabilities to accelerate delivery, enhance engineering foundations and enable faster speed to market.
Enterprise platform modernization
Discover how to overcome legacy challenges and build an adaptable tech foundation that unlocks agility, scalability and cost savings.
DAMO™ Managed Services
Transform operations with a proactive AI-powered approach that saves costs upwards of 40% and boosts business agility.
Level up your platform engineering
Join our exclusive roundtable on April 10, 4:00-6:00pm at the Encore Hotel, Room Petrus 2.
With no presentations or product demos, this is a space to join your peers for open conversation on platform engineering. Share your experiences, discuss challenges and gain valuable insights.
We’ll explore key trends, from designing secure, enterprise-ready internal developer platforms to measuring ROI and understanding the impact of platform engineering on time-to-market.