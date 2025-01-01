Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Google Cloud Next 2025

Spark the extraordinary
possibility of what’s next

April 9 – 11, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
Join our sessions
Google Cloud Premier Partner Back
Google Cloud Partner Badge

Thoughtworks is a proud sponsor of Google Cloud Next 2025. Join us at Mission Control (booth 1601).

 

AI is revolutionizing how organizations operate, innovate and compete. But scaling AI — and integrating it into a broader digital strategy — requires the right foundation.
 

So at Google Cloud Next 2025, our technology leaders and SMEs will showcase our full range of leading-edge capabilities and solutions, helping you to unlock AI’s full potential, and drive value and impact from across your technology ecosystem.


Register for one of our networking or thought leadership events, or come and visit us on booth 1601. And prepare for lift-off.

Spark the extraordinary value of new connections

Get your trip to Google Cloud Next off to a flying start at our exclusive cocktail networking party, co-hosted with Mechanical Orchard, at Public House in Luxor on April 9, 6:30-8:30pm
 

Spark new connections with industry leaders, experts from Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard — and our special visored guest…

 

Register here

Lunch and learn: AI-Accelerated Mainframe Modernization

 

Thoughtworks, in collaboration with Mechanical Orchard, is hosting a Solution Spotlight focusing on AI-Accelerated Mainframe Modernization. Join us on April 9, 12:30 - 2:00pm at the Thoughtworks Hospitality Suite at Mandalay Bay. 

 

You’ll discover an enterprise modernization strategy designed for speed, risk mitigation and sustained adaptability. Ensure long-term modernization success with a methodology that integrates AI-driven intelligence, automation, and a behavior-first approach.

 

Sign up today

Solutions

Scaling AI 

 

We’ll prepare you to deploy and scale the transformative power of AI to unlock unprecedented opportunities and efficiency gains.

Learn more

Data modernization

Unlock your data’s potential with scalable, modernized infrastructure for smarter decision-making. 

Learn more

Product innovation

 

Leverage product and platform thinking and engineering expertise to take your digital products to the next level.

Learn more

Customer experience

 

Revolutionize customer experience with future-focused AI practices that accelerate speed to value.

Learn more

AI-first software engineering transformation 

 

Build innovative, AI-powered software engineering capabilities to accelerate delivery, enhance engineering foundations and enable faster speed to market.

Learn more

Enterprise platform modernization

 

Discover how to overcome legacy challenges and build an adaptable tech foundation that unlocks agility, scalability and cost savings.

Learn more

DAMO™ Managed Services

 

Transform operations with a proactive AI-powered approach that saves costs upwards of 40% and boosts business agility.

Learn more
Image

Level up your platform engineering

 

Join our exclusive roundtable on April 10, 4:00-6:00pm at the Encore Hotel, Room Petrus 2.

 

With no presentations or product demos, this is a space to join your peers for open conversation on platform engineering. Share your experiences, discuss challenges and gain valuable insights.

We’ll explore key trends, from designing secure, enterprise-ready internal developer platforms to measuring ROI and understanding the impact of platform engineering on time-to-market.

Join the roundtable

Choose your sessions

* Required fields

Recommended reading

Make your digital ambitions a reality with our Google Cloud partnership

Learn more