Thoughtworks Looking Glass Report: Enterprises Must Rewire Core Architectures for the Agentic AI Era

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy integrating design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today released the sixth edition of Looking Glass, a report designed to help companies navigate industry shifts and identify new opportunities for growth. This year's report argues that the industry has moved beyond isolated AI experimentation and is entering a period of structural "reconfiguration," driven by the convergence of AI, platforms and data.

“This year’s trends reflect a moment of transition where long-running shifts around platforms, data and security are converging with rapid advances in AI,” said Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks. “The result is not a single disruptive technology, but a reconfiguration of how technology creates value across the enterprise.

Our aim with this report is to help leaders make sense of changes already underway — systems becoming more adaptive, interactions more intent-driven and governance more embedded — to understand which will matter most in practice.”

The five lenses in Looking Glass 2026 are:

AI and software delivery: Time to rebuild core systems. The shift to AI-First Software Delivery (AIFSD) offers massive potential to accelerate the entire development lifecycle and modernize legacy estates. However, without rigorous engineering oversight, generative tools risk compounding technical debt and introducing subtle security vulnerabilities. Success requires a "co-construction" model where human engineers ensure AI-generated code maintains architectural integrity, rather than just optimizing for speed.

Rewiring for agents. Enterprises still treat AI as a set of isolated experiments, but the future belongs to those who rewire their core operations for intelligence to flow. Leaders must rebuild workflows and break down data silos so that agents can access information anywhere in the organization and deliver work with transparency, guardrails and continuous improvement — without waiting on human bottlenecks.

In evolving interactions, AI reimagines the possibilities. We are moving from screen-based interfaces to agentic, intent-driven experiences. The emphasis is shifting to "interaction choreography," where systems act as cognitive exoskeletons that anticipate user goals and adapt to context through voice, gesture and multimodal inputs.

From data platforms to AI-ready data ecosystems. Legacy data lakes are insufficient for the demands of agentic AI. Data ecosystems must evolve into product-centric, federated environments (Data Mesh 2.0) that supply trustworthy, real-time data to both humans and intelligent agents.

Building your AI future on responsible foundations. As regulations tighten, responsible tech must shift from aspiration to operational discipline. Organizations must move toward "computational governance," where safety, privacy and security are codified directly into the architecture and delivery pipeline.

Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass is updated on an annual basis to keep pace with the constant shifts in technology possibilities and business priorities.

