Zones Unveils Global Integrated Platform to Fast-Track Onboarding and Enhance Customer Experience

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced launching a global customer integration platform for Zones, a leader in end-to-end IT solutions. This platform supports Zones in significantly improving performance as it scales its business globally. Thoughtworks also streamlined onboarding, transforming the platform into a strategic advantage by accelerating time-to-value and simplifying global transitions for Zones’ customers.

As a highly nimble organization with a global footprint and a vibrant history of embracing change, Zones prides itself on being a trusted advisor to its customers. Building upon the successful digital transformation partnership announced in 2022, the companies co-developed the customer integration platform to provide Zones’ B2B customers with faster onboarding with real-time progress tracking and considerably less manual effort. The new self-service developer portal also addresses the challenges of lengthy onboarding processes by significantly reducing time to completion and live transactional productivity from weeks to a few days.

“At Zones, human relationships and expertise are at the core of our approach, with people and technology pushing business forward. So providing our customers with efficient and seamless integration experiences and a best-in-class onboarding experience is paramount,” said Vikas Sachdeva, Vice President – Enterprise Applications, Zones, LLC under whose leadership the global customer integration platform was architected and launched. “With this new global customer integration platform, developed in partnership with Thoughtworks, we have unlocked new business opportunities, streamlined global operations and positioned Zones as a digital leader across 100+ countries with the agility to scale and exceed customer expectations in the future.”

Built on a scalable microservices platform on Microsoft Azure, the global customer integration platform is designed to handle high-volume transactions across multiple regions, including North America, EMEA and APAC. By providing seamless integration through APIs for order details, shipping notifications, product catalog information and inventory queries, the platform enables more efficient operations.

“Zones' commitment to continuous improvement and elevating the customer experience is driving real innovation," said Craig Stanley, Executive Vice President, Thoughtworks Americas. "This strategic partnership, fueled by Thoughtworks’ unparalleled expertise in evolutionary architecture and cloud-native microservices, has delivered a powerful global platform that not only delights Zones’ customers today but also strengthens the foundation for Zones' future growth through engineering excellence."

Looking ahead, this platform will continue to evolve, enhancing agility and responsiveness by streamlining order management and inventory tracking and adding partner integrations to further optimize the customer experience.

About Zones

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions and services with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. Operating in more than 150 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

