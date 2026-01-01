Join the conversation behind the Radar

Following the release of Technology Radar Vol. 34, this session creates space to go deeper into the thinking behind the Radar, how to interpret it, and what it means for teams navigating change in software and technology today.

Bring your questions, reflections, and perspectives into the conversation.

Open to both alumni and Thoughtworkers, you’ll be able to engage directly with the people behind the Radar and continue the conversation together.

What to expect

In this session, you’ll have the opportunity to: