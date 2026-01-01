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Signals shaping engineering today

Martin Fowler, Rachel Laycock and Vanya Seth.
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Join the conversation behind the Thoughtworks Technology Radar with Martin Fowler, Rachel Laycock and Vanya Seth.

 

Following the release of Technology Radar Vol. 34, this session creates space to go deeper into the thinking behind the Radar, how to interpret it and what it means for teams navigating change in software and technology today.

 

Bring your questions, reflections and perspectives into the conversation.

 

Open to both alumni and Thoughtworkers, you'll be able to engage directly with the people behind the Radar and continue the conversation together.

 

What to expect

 

In this session, you'll have the opportunity to:

  • Ask questions directly to the authors of the Technology Radar.

  • Explore the themes, signals and shifts shaping engineering today.

  • Go deeper into how to interpret the Radar and apply its thinking in practice.

  • Share perspectives and continue the conversation as a community.

 

Event details

 

Wednesday, April 16

8 am San Francisco | 10 am Quito | 11 am New York | 4 pm London | 5 pm Frankfurt | 8.30 pm Bangalore

 

Speakers: Martin Fowler, Rachel Laycock and Vanya Seth


Format: Live webinar with audience AMA

Martin Fowler

Martin Fowler

Chief Scientist

Rachel Laycock

Rachel Laycock

Chief Technology Officer

Vanya Seth

Vanya Seth

Head of Technology, India

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Reserve your spot to join the live conversation. You’ll receive the Zoom access link and calendar invitation after registering.

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