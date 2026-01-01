Join the conversation behind the Thoughtworks Technology Radar with Martin Fowler, Rachel Laycock and Vanya Seth.

Following the release of Technology Radar Vol. 34, this session creates space to go deeper into the thinking behind the Radar, how to interpret it and what it means for teams navigating change in software and technology today.

Bring your questions, reflections and perspectives into the conversation.

Open to both alumni and Thoughtworkers, you'll be able to engage directly with the people behind the Radar and continue the conversation together.

What to expect

In this session, you'll have the opportunity to:

Ask questions directly to the authors of the Technology Radar.

Explore the themes, signals and shifts shaping engineering today.

Go deeper into how to interpret the Radar and apply its thinking in practice.

Share perspectives and continue the conversation as a community.

Event details

Wednesday, April 16

8 am San Francisco | 10 am Quito | 11 am New York | 4 pm London | 5 pm Frankfurt | 8.30 pm Bangalore

Speakers: Martin Fowler, Rachel Laycock and Vanya Seth



Format: Live webinar with audience AMA