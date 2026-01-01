Join the conversation behind the Radar
Following the release of Technology Radar Vol. 34, this session creates space to go deeper into the thinking behind the Radar, how to interpret it, and what it means for teams navigating change in software and technology today.
Bring your questions, reflections, and perspectives into the conversation.
Open to both alumni and Thoughtworkers, you’ll be able to engage directly with the people behind the Radar and continue the conversation together.
What to expect
In this session, you’ll have the opportunity to:
Ask questions directly to the authors of the Technology Radar.
Explore the themes, signals, and shifts shaping engineering today.
Go deeper into how to interpret the Radar and apply its thinking in practice.
Share perspectives and continue the conversation as a community.
Event details
Wednesday, April 16
8 am San Francisco | 10 am Quito | 11 am New York | 11 am Santiago | 4 pm London | 5 pm Frankfurt | 8.30 pm Bangalore
Speakers: Martin Fowler, Rachel Laycock and Vanya Seth
Format: Live webinar with audience AMA
Register
Reserve your spot to join the live conversation. You’ll receive the Zoom access link and calendar invitation after registering.