What if your career not only changed what you do, but who you are and how you see the world? In this third part of our “Me then, me now” series, we invite you into the journeys of three Thoughtworkers whose growth runs deeper than titles or skills. Pirada Tipparat, Nicoleta Firica and Cecilia Geraldo each began with questions and uncertainty — and ended up finding their authentic voices, new strengths and purpose. From unlocking new facets of leadership, to being changed by cross-cultural teamwork, to navigating rapid shifts with courage and curiosity, their stories show what’s possible when you lean into change.
If you’re looking for real examples of transformation from Thoughtworkers who’ve been there, these journeys will inspire you to start your own.
Pirada Tipparat: Redefining “quality”
Pirada’s journey began with a drive for technical excellence — she was determined to deliver flawless code and catch every bug, believing that mastery meant focusing on the details. But the more she achieved, the clearer it became: real impact wasn’t just about a checklist of deliverables. It was about making a difference that lasts. With encouragement from mentors, Pirada started leaning into the less tangible skills — building trust, challenging assumptions and helping teams align around what matters most. “Quality over quantity” took on new meaning; instead of only perfecting processes, she empowered others to see quality as business value, innovation and collaboration. Now, as a lead consultant, Pirada trusts not just her expertise but her ability to inspire teams and shape outcomes far beyond the code.
Advice to her past self
“Speak up, stay curious and see the bigger picture. You'll make more of a difference than you think.”
Nicoleta Firica: Expanding horizons through global connection
When Nicoleta began her journey as a business analyst, she brought strong analytical skills, but it was the daily collaborations with colleagues and clients from across the world that truly transformed her. Each new project introduced her to different approaches, working styles and ways of thinking — from Europe to Asia to the Americas. Immersed in these cross-cultural teams, Nicoleta learned to adapt, to listen with empathy and to build trust across boundaries. The diversity of voices didn’t just impact the outcome of her work, it broadened her worldview and deepened her appreciation for what people can accomplish together. These experiences fostered both her professional skills and her ability to connect, empathize and thrive in any environment. For Nicoleta, Thoughtworks has been a place where the real growth happens person-to-person, culture-to-culture, creating a richer path than she ever expected.
Nicoleta’s advice:
“Enjoy the ride. Every connection and challenge shapes who you become.”
Cecilia Geraldo: From eager graduate to people-first leader
Starting out as a new graduate developer, Cecilia found herself navigating a whirlwind of opportunities and responsibility — quickly moving from coding her first projects to leading teams leading teams now as a Lead Mobile Developer. While her path could have easily been overwhelming, she made progress by actively seeking out guidance and never hesitating to ask for help, no matter how big the leap. Rather than going it alone, she leaned into the strength of her team, learning technical skills, how to empower others and share knowledge. By embracing honest feedback and reaching out whenever challenges grew, Cecilia turned rapid change into steady, confidence-fueled growth. As her confidence grew, Cecilia also became an international speaker, sharing her expertise on global stages. Today, she’s recognized as a leader who helps others thrive in fast-moving environments, making her unique mark by proving that asking for support is a sign of strength, not weakness.
What Cecilia would advise her past self
“Growth unfolds when you’re brave enough to ask for help.”
Why these stories matter
Reading Pirada, Nicoleta and Cecilia’s stories is a reminder: transformation happens when you embrace challenges, trust the people around you and let yourself grow in unexpected ways. They’ve each shaped their careers by moving past comfort, connecting authentically and inspiring others in turn.
Ready to do meaningful work and grow in the process? Start your own story with us. Together, let’s be extraordinary. Explore career opportunities ›
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.