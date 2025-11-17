What if your career not only changed what you do, but who you are and how you see the world? In this third part of our “Me then, me now” series, we invite you into the journeys of three Thoughtworkers whose growth runs deeper than titles or skills. Pirada Tipparat, Nicoleta Firica and Cecilia Geraldo each began with questions and uncertainty — and ended up finding their authentic voices, new strengths and purpose. From unlocking new facets of leadership, to being changed by cross-cultural teamwork, to navigating rapid shifts with courage and curiosity, their stories show what’s possible when you lean into change.



If you’re looking for real examples of transformation from Thoughtworkers who’ve been there, these journeys will inspire you to start your own.