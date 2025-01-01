Artificial intelligence insights

Data has become the enterprise’s lifeblood. But stockpiling data doesn’t guarantee success — the real value comes from being able to use data to drive business improvements. Here, the use of machine intelligence to drive business outcomes is becoming ever-more critical.





The availability of massive amounts of computing power on demand allied to advances in machines learning algorithms — and the existence of massive amounts of digital data with which to train these algorithms — opens up the possibilities for endless improvements in enterprise intelligence.