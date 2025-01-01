Artificial intelligence insights

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Data has become the enterprise’s lifeblood. But stockpiling data doesn’t guarantee success — the real value comes from being able to use data to drive business improvements. Here, the use of machine intelligence to drive business outcomes is becoming ever-more critical.


The availability of massive amounts of computing power on demand allied to advances in machines learning algorithms — and the existence of massive amounts of digital data with which to train these algorithms — opens up the possibilities for endless improvements in enterprise intelligence.

AI in payments modernization: Leveraging the full potential

Research shows modernizing payments architecture is both a top priority and a major challenge for banks, as aging legacy systems constrain their ability to compete with fintechs and digital upstarts.

