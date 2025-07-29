Gabriela Chasifán: A decade of purposeful impact

Gabriela’s Thoughtworks career spans over ten years and began also with Thoughtworks University. Despite graduating with a degree in computer science and having prior experience in tech, Gabriela chose to join TWU as a graduate developer in 2015. What drove this decision was her desire to grow in areas she had less exposure to, including agile practices, CI/CD, TDD and clean code, all practices that Thoughtworks is renowned for.

Her curiosity and determination led Gabriela to pursue opportunities beyond software engineering. Her interest in data had already been sparked before TWU, but it was at Thoughtworks that this passion began to take form. Immersing herself in the data community her efforts led her to participate in our 2018 data engineering program in Chicago, a pivotal moment in her transition from developer to data engineer. Over the past five years, Gabriela has focused on growing her expertise in data engineering, continuously adapting to a rapidly advancing field.

Advocating for change through technology

Today Gabriela's empathy and diligence have made it possible for her to unite technical excellence with her passion for driving meaningful social change. During her time as the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) lead for Thoughtworks Spain, she led advocacy for women’s equity in tech, as well as initiatives focused on allyship and decolonization. “I’ve had the privilege of working with passionate people who use technology for change,” she says. This intersection of technology and activism has allowed Gabriela to channel her skills into initiatives with lasting impact while fostering inclusivity and understanding.

While Gabriela has come far from where she began back at TWU a decade ago, her motivation and passion remain unchanged. Growth, however, hasn’t always been without its challenges, even if she makes it appear effortless. The chance to work for a company that fosters both personal and professional development, while genuinely prioritizing social impact, has been a guiding force throughout her career. This alignment of values has helped her overcome obstacles and continues to inspire her unwavering dedication and enthusiasm today.

Guidance for those starting out

“Enjoy the experiences as they come and don’t rush to accomplish it all at once. Remember to take care of yourself along the way.”