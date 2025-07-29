Careers shaped by Thoughtworks University
Every career has a transformation point where growth takes flight and at Thoughtworks, some of the most inspiring journeys begin with Thoughtworks University (TWU), our immersive training program designed for graduates and career changers.
The current version of TWU begins with a four-week, in-person learning experience in India, that equips attendees with the technical skills, consulting mindset and real world experience needed to succeed in the industry. This serves as the foundation for a strong first-year experience, ensuring recent graduate and career changer trainees are fully prepared for their journey at Thoughtworks. But TWU offers more than just technical training: It’s the starting point for both personal and professional transformation. For Barosch, Tobie and Gabriela, TWU was a significant milestone in their career journeys within a community united by shared growth.
What follows is a closer look at how these three Thoughtworkers turned the lessons of Thoughtworks University into remarkable careers.
Barosch Demir: From rookie to leader
For Barosch, joining Thoughtworks University (TWU) in 2019 was a pivotal moment. During his time in Xi’an, China, Barosch developed the skills and values that would define his career. “Thoughtworks University taught me the importance of diverse perspectives and teamwork,” he recalls. Though enthusiastic, Barosch’s early days as a graduate developer were filled with nervousness. “I was so worried about making mistakes that I avoided asking for help. Instead of reaching out, I would rabbit hole into problems for too long, triple-checking every line of code before a commit and feeling nervous about being judged,” he remembers. However, practices like pairing and coaching that he got to know during his time at TWU, showed him that growth is a collective journey. Realizing he was never alone on his path ignited the spark of confidence and adaptability that pushed him to grow.
Walking the career path with empathy and focus
Fast forward to today, Barosch is a lead developer who has transformed significantly from his nervous beginnings. His impact is no longer measured by just the code he writes, but by the culture he fosters. “I spend more time listening than typing. My impact isn’t just the lines of code I write. I focus on supporting others to grow, shine and feel safe to experiment,” he explains. Barosch now understands that creating great software comes from creating a great team, one that thrives in a safe and supportive environment. He works tirelessly to clear obstacles for his team and embraces the responsibility of leadership with empathy.
This remarkable transformation was further shaped by his Thoughtworks mentors, including Kieran Murphy, principal consultant, Sarah Prowell, regional strategy director - Europe and Inger Dickson, delivery principal. “They taught me what empathetic leadership truly looks like,” he shares.
His advice to past-Barosch
“Don’t stress yourself. It’s okay not to know everything. People around you will support you.”
Tobie Wee: Steps beyond comfort zones
Tobie’s Thoughtworks adventure also began at TWU in Pune, India. Joining in 2016 as a graduate developer, he recalls that the program laid the groundwork for his career. Through collaboration and learning with peers from around the world, Tobie built both confidence and key skills. “Thoughtworks University emphasized teamwork and collaboration, which helped me contribute to projects early on,” he explains.
Brave moves beyond comfort zones
When Tobie first started his career, he brought with him a humble mindset, focused on doing his best work quietly and stayed in the background, without fully recognizing the potential he had to offer. Over time, his experiences and the connections he formed unlocked his confidence. “I’m more open now to opportunities that come my way and willing to give different roles a chance,” he shares. The lessons learned at TWU and the culture of support within the organization encouraged him to take on roles and challenges that once felt out of reach.
Moments of growth included returning to TWU as a trainer, embarking on a year-long assignment in Vietnam, photographing a company event and taking on multiple roles on delivery teams. In Tobie’s words, “It’s the variety of opportunities and experiences that challenged me to grow by stepping outside of my comfort zone”.
While challenges still arise, Tobie’s confidence and the backing of his peers and the supportive Thoughtworks community help him to press on.
Advice from Tobie
“Be brave. Take the opportunities in front of you and trust in the people around you for support.”
Gabriela Chasifán: A decade of purposeful impact
Gabriela’s Thoughtworks career spans over ten years and began also with Thoughtworks University. Despite graduating with a degree in computer science and having prior experience in tech, Gabriela chose to join TWU as a graduate developer in 2015. What drove this decision was her desire to grow in areas she had less exposure to, including agile practices, CI/CD, TDD and clean code, all practices that Thoughtworks is renowned for.
Her curiosity and determination led Gabriela to pursue opportunities beyond software engineering. Her interest in data had already been sparked before TWU, but it was at Thoughtworks that this passion began to take form. Immersing herself in the data community her efforts led her to participate in our 2018 data engineering program in Chicago, a pivotal moment in her transition from developer to data engineer. Over the past five years, Gabriela has focused on growing her expertise in data engineering, continuously adapting to a rapidly advancing field.
Advocating for change through technology
Today Gabriela's empathy and diligence have made it possible for her to unite technical excellence with her passion for driving meaningful social change. During her time as the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) lead for Thoughtworks Spain, she led advocacy for women’s equity in tech, as well as initiatives focused on allyship and decolonization. “I’ve had the privilege of working with passionate people who use technology for change,” she says. This intersection of technology and activism has allowed Gabriela to channel her skills into initiatives with lasting impact while fostering inclusivity and understanding.
While Gabriela has come far from where she began back at TWU a decade ago, her motivation and passion remain unchanged. Growth, however, hasn’t always been without its challenges, even if she makes it appear effortless. The chance to work for a company that fosters both personal and professional development, while genuinely prioritizing social impact, has been a guiding force throughout her career. This alignment of values has helped her overcome obstacles and continues to inspire her unwavering dedication and enthusiasm today.
Guidance for those starting out
“Enjoy the experiences as they come and don’t rush to accomplish it all at once. Remember to take care of yourself along the way.”
A shared journey of growth and purpose
For Barosch, Tobie and Gabriela, Thoughtworks University was the catalyst for their journeys. It was more than an onboarding experience, it was a foundation that inspired them to aim higher, collaborate better and grow together with their teams.
At Thoughtworks, TWU continues to act as the connective thread that unites diverse talent globally, fostering an environment where careers evolve into larger legacies of discovery, mentorship and purpose. Whether you’re at the start of your own adventure or years into your career, the values of collaboration, learning and trust remain the same.
