Central bank digital currencies: What’s really in them for banks?

How banks can benefit

Another key conclusion from our modeling, and our extensive experience in both traditional financial services and the digital asset space, is that CBDCs are likely to coexist with other forms of payment. This will be key not only to commercial banks’ continued relevance, but also for the emergence of new revenue and growth opportunities. For example:

Tokenizing and de-tokenizing

The Bank of England has said that even if it rolls out a CBDC, it will guarantee the continued availability of physical cash for as long as people want it. Interoperability with other forms of money will likely remain the province of commercial banks - provided they have the necessary technological infrastructure to perform this function.

Trade settlement

The idea of a single matrix that captures all the world’s financial assets into interconnected, unified ledgers is a tantalizing one, but such a ‘Finternet’ remains conceptual. In reality, managing the fragmentation of many different systems of tokenization, and ensuring that trades can be settled transparently at fair value, is a job most likely to fall to commercial banks. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), the main messaging system for international bank payments, has been running sandbox experiments with central and commercial banks to foster this kind of interoperability.

Identity and compliance

It will remain necessary to verify the identities of all parties to a transaction if CBDCs are not to be misused by criminal elements. Many central banks are sensitive to citizens’ privacy concerns and therefore reluctant to do this themselves.

Industry sources such as Goldman Sachs have noted the likely compromise is for central banks to task their commercial counterparts with the role of monitoring customers and transactions. The longstanding expertise of commercial banks in terms of compliance and know your customer (KYC) protocols could therefore form another part of their business case around CBDCs.

Cross-border transfers

For commercial banks with an international footprint, CBDCs have the potential to completely transform their role. If CBDCs are to be a successful motor of global trade, they need to be transferable across national borders. International banks that invest in the new ledgers, messaging and settlement systems needed to create this new world of cross-border payments are likely to be in a position to monetize them.

This extends to remittance flows, which are important to many fast-growing emerging markets. Some of the countries exploring CBDCs are doing so to explore more efficient ways of repatriating money from their diaspora. Simplifying correspondent banking transaction chains could create cost savings not only for individuals, but also for the commercial banks involved, with the latter retaining a critical role in countering money laundering and terrorist finance while ensuring interoperability between different systems and the smooth flow of transactions.

Enhanced services

Innovation fostered by CBDCs will allow commercial banks to offer more targeted, and premium, services. For example, with a CBDC, programmable money can be issued as vouchers to be spent on a particular good or service, such as healthcare or crop seeds. Or, payment for a product purchased online could be programmed to complete only when the product has been delivered to the purchaser. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) points out that CBDCs also reduce settlement risk, particularly for large transactions such as property and financial assets. Commercial banks that pioneer new mechanisms will be able to offer them as an option for clients, sometimes at higher price points.

Cost savings and efficiency

Banks can expect significant efficiency savings from the use of CBDCs, particularly in settlement processes but also more generally across the functions listed above. This will serve to bolster margins in payments businesses and potentially expand volumes by offering customers new and highly convenient payment channels.