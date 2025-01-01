Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Ayoze Hernandez Pérez

Ayoze Hernandez

Lead Software Developer

 

Ayoze is a lead software developer at Thoughtworks with over 10 years of experience across various roles, from software engineer to platform engineer. Passionate about improving the software development lifecycle and engineering practices, he focuses on aligning business needs with value-driven solutions.

With experience across different industries and product sizes, he has developed a strong understanding of how the context of the business influences engineering approaches and solutions. He believes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution and works to tailor strategies to each unique situation.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.