Ayoze Hernandez Lead Software Developer

Ayoze is a lead software developer at Thoughtworks with over 10 years of experience across various roles, from software engineer to platform engineer. Passionate about improving the software development lifecycle and engineering practices, he focuses on aligning business needs with value-driven solutions.



With experience across different industries and product sizes, he has developed a strong understanding of how the context of the business influences engineering approaches and solutions. He believes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution and works to tailor strategies to each unique situation.

