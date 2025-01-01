iv. How the use of generative AI will evolve

GenAI’s evolution and growing presence are expected to transform not only product development, but the nature of applications themselves and the roles of the people who create them.

“If a large language model is adopted throughout the entire product lifecycle, there’s a potential to merge roles, so you don't really differentiate the designer versus the product manager versus the business analyst,” says Xiong. “You won’t need different roles to translate business requirements into product specs, or product specs into a user story, or the user story into an interface. In the future, you can use models to translate requirements from different formats, to navigate the space in ambiguous language to connect the problem (business) and solution (design) domains.”

At the same time, we can expect to use fewer applications in future. “The reason we have so many is because of the limitations of software itself; every software solution has a closed scope, and when you want a new scope, you have to create it,” Xiong points out. “With traditional software products, the scope of work is shrinking, but there are new possibilities with the building of AI applications – which, if you’re a project manager, argues for focusing on that space.”

Organizations attempting to create a more AI-driven workforce will have to look beyond traditional software development and start giving product development teams more opportunities to build and experiment with innovative AI solutions.

“Being able to interact effectively with GenAI will soon be a bare minimum skill that you expect, just like when Google came out, you had to eventually learn how to search,” says Ali. “You're going to see domain experts work more closely in product development, designing prompts that interact with the system to build an AI-powered application. Stretching that out, I see interdisciplinary convergence, the culmination of data science, behavioral economics, even philosophy, and other fields coming together and being more involved in product development.”

Design methodology, too, will have to change to keep pace with these advancements.

“In design thinking, you have three big circles – the viable, the desirable and the feasible – but with AI, fair use and responsibility will need to be added to that,” says Xiong. “You also have to upgrade your existing service blueprint design as a methodology, because AI is going to be a new user. You’ll have to design the AI as you're designing the human agent, and try to design a relationship between the AI agent and the human agent so they’re working together to execute a job and help customers. When you design that way, you don’t think of AI as a system; you think of AI as an intelligent individual.”

Another exciting area that’s emerging is simulated prototyping. “This is old hat for manufacturing; because they’re dealing with physics, it's a lot easier to generate designs that you can test against different criteria,” says Ali. “The problem in building software is you're building for humans, and being able to model humans is a very difficult problem. Also, just because you can generate a lot of ideas and prototypes, doesn't mean you can evaluate them really rapidly too. Once people figure out how they can rapidly evaluate through simulation and simulated testing of ideas, it’s going to open up a whole new world in terms of generating new features and product ideas.”

Wang sees both divergence and convergence in the way GenAI is applied across industries.

“Industries that are more data rich may have more opportunities to transform because they will have more powerful models, and GenAI models will become more specialized in particular industries to be able to solve problems better,” she says. “But overall, every single industry will be affected in some way. I prefer to be an optimist and say that they will be transformed for the better. It’s also our responsibility as product designers to create that future as well and not just wait for it to happen.”

In the larger scheme of things, GenAI’s potential to draw more people into the development process, break the boundaries around their roles, and exceed previous limitations on scale and speed, brings with it the prospect of enhancing the organization’s collective ability to make effective choices around the products it creates.

“A lot of product decisions right now are centralized within the product team,” notes Ali. “We’re already starting to see the decentralization of data, but when you start seeing the decentralization of intelligence, you’re going to see distributed decision-making take place – strategy not being something that's just top down, but spread all the way from senior leadership to the customer service representatives, in the choices that they make.”