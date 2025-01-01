Whitepapers

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Innovating for health: Five keys to digital product success in life sciences

Life sciences companies hold vast amounts of data — yet many struggle to turn it into insights that drive better patient outcomes and accelerate the delivery of life-changing services. Too often, they’re held back by operational complexity, silos and a lack of enterprise-wide digital strategy.

The agility paradox


In this whitepaper, we introduce a transformative shift from reactive maintenance to a proactive and predictive approach we call EvolvOps. EvolvOps can radically improve your IT operations, reducing costs by up to 40% while boosting business agility.

Drive measurable AI success: Make the transition from concept to reality

Realizing AI's full potential demands a holistic approach – technical, procedural and cultural changes – with a focus on small, achievable steps for a successful journey from idea to impact. 

The AI research assistant

Built alongside some of the world's most successful healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) R&D teams, the R&D digital assistant is a proven, easy-to-implement solution to the biggest knowledge retrieval and interpretation challenges.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.