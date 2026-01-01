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IT organizational design insights

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As Conway's Law notes: the way an organization is structured strongly impacts any system it creates. So whether you have functional teams or matrix-style two pizza teams, the way your IT organization is structured affects your ability to meet your goals.

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Podcast
Build Your Own Radar: Using the Technology Radar as a governance tool

On this episode of the Technology Podcast, we outline why the Radar process is just as important as the artifact that gets created at the end, and explain how organizations can use it to facilitate conversations about how and what technology they use and want to use in the future.

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.