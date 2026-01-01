As Conway's Law notes: the way an organization is structured strongly impacts any system it creates. So whether you have functional teams or matrix-style two pizza teams, the way your IT organization is structured affects your ability to meet your goals.
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Podcast
Build Your Own Radar: Using the Technology Radar as a governance tool
On this episode of the Technology Podcast, we outline why the Radar process is just as important as the artifact that gets created at the end, and explain how organizations can use it to facilitate conversations about how and what technology they use and want to use in the future.
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