Patterns of Distributed Systems

Master the challenges of distributed system design

Distributed systems are everywhere in software. But their increasing ubiquity doesn’t mean they’re getting easier to design and build — they can still pose significant challenges for developers grappling with their complexity



That’s where design patterns can help — they provide templated ways for developers to solve common problems regardless of their specific implementation.

This book presents a diverse range of patterns for distributed system design — covering everything from data replication and partitioning, distributed time to cluster management — that will not only help developers working with distributed systems solve problems, but give those that aren’t a deeper understanding of how they work and how they can be approached.