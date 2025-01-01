Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Order here

Patterns of Distributed Systems

Books Back

Authors: Unmesh Joshi

Patterns of Distributed Systems book cover

Master the challenges of distributed system design

 

Distributed systems are everywhere in software. But their increasing ubiquity doesn’t mean they’re getting easier to design and build — they can still pose significant challenges for developers grappling with their complexity

 

That’s where design patterns can help — they provide templated ways for developers to solve common problems regardless of their specific implementation. 

 

This book presents a diverse range of patterns for distributed system design — covering everything from data replication and partitioning, distributed time to cluster management — that will not only help developers working with distributed systems solve problems, but give those that aren’t a deeper understanding of how they work and how they can be approached.

Bridge the gap from concept to implementation

Learn the principles and ideas behind distributed design so you can more effectively put them into practice.

Apply design patterns to solve problems

Find out how design patterns can support you when working with tools such as Kafka and Kubernetes

Explore diverse implementations

Learn patterns for databases, in-memory data grids, message brokers and cloud platforms
Bridge the gap from concept to implementation

Learn the principles and ideas behind distributed design so you can more effectively put them into practice.

Apply design patterns to solve problems

Find out how design patterns can support you when working with tools such as Kafka and Kubernetes

Explore diverse implementations

Learn patterns for databases, in-memory data grids, message brokers and cloud platforms

Read a free chapter

Take a look inside Patterns of Distributed Systems. You can either read using the viewer on the left or click below to download the PDF.

Download

Learn more

Podcast
Learn more on the Technology Podcast

Listen as author Unmesh Joshi Unmesh guests on the Technology Podcast alongside Martin Fowler and offers gives an insight into his work looking at distributed systems, the common problems that arise and the approaches to solving these problems, which he categorizes as patterns.

Listen now
Unmesh Joshi, Thoughtworks

About the author

Unmesh Joshi is a Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks. He possesses more than two decades of industry experience and is an ardent software architecture enthusiast.

 

He believes a profound understanding of distributed systems principles is crucial for success in the field; with Patterns of Distributed Systems, he aims to share his knowledge and help other software engineers and architects master distributed systems.

Find out what's happening at the frontiers of tech

Explore Tech Radar