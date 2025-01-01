Patterns of Distributed Systems

Master the challenges of distributed system design
Distributed systems are everywhere in software. But their increasing ubiquity doesn’t mean they’re getting easier to design and build — they can still pose significant challenges for developers grappling with their complexity
That’s where design patterns can help — they provide templated ways for developers to solve common problems regardless of their specific implementation.
This book presents a diverse range of patterns for distributed system design — covering everything from data replication and partitioning, distributed time to cluster management — that will not only help developers working with distributed systems solve problems, but give those that aren’t a deeper understanding of how they work and how they can be approached.
Learn the principles and ideas behind distributed design so you can more effectively put them into practice.
Find out how design patterns can support you when working with tools such as Kafka and Kubernetes
Learn patterns for databases, in-memory data grids, message brokers and cloud platforms
