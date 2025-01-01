Data Quality ROI

Book
Rethink the importance of data quality to your organization
We know data matters, but it's all too easy to overlook the the importance of quality at the expense of quantity.
This new book from Thoughtworker Gaurav Patole urges the world to approach data differently. Drawing on his experience helping organizations unlock long-term value from data, it combines practical wisdom with storytelling and bold conceptual thinking to provide readers with strategic clarity.
It's time to move beyond clichés about the importance of being data-driven: with the help of Gaurav Patole, you can embrace data quality and make it a foundational component of success.
Overcome organizational inaction
Break down silos
Join the dots from culture to technology
Reframe data quality as a fundamental part of an organization's operational and strategic success.
Empower teams to both take ownership and work collaboratively to unlock more value from data.
Learn how to build stronger relationships and better conversations to make informed decisions about technology.
This book delivers a rare combination of deep expertise and practical frameworks that any organization—regardless of maturity—can use to take control of its data, to adopt a Fit-for-Purpose mindset focused exclusively on the data that drives decisions, revenue, and risk mitigation.
Gaurav PatolePrincipal Data Governance Specialist, Thoughtworks
I am a Data Governance and Data Quality professional who brings in a decade of experience across industries and geographies. I have a particular passion for helping businesses better understand the importance of data governance and quality to their success.