Data Quality ROI

Rethink the importance of data quality to your organization

We know data matters, but it's all too easy to overlook the the importance of quality at the expense of quantity.

This new book from Thoughtworker Gaurav Patole urges the world to approach data differently. Drawing on his experience helping organizations unlock long-term value from data, it combines practical wisdom with storytelling and bold conceptual thinking to provide readers with strategic clarity.

It's time to move beyond clichés about the importance of being data-driven: with the help of Gaurav Patole, you can embrace data quality and make it a foundational component of success.