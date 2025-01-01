Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai

Data Quality ROI

A playbook for business-driven data quality
Books Back

Author: Gaurav Patole

Data Quality ROI book cover

Rethink the importance of data quality to your organization

 

We know data matters, but it's all too easy to overlook the the importance of quality at the expense of quantity.

 

This new book from Thoughtworker Gaurav Patole urges the world to approach data differently. Drawing on his experience helping organizations unlock long-term value from data, it combines practical wisdom with storytelling and bold conceptual thinking to provide readers with strategic clarity.

 

It's time to move beyond clichés about the importance of being data-driven: with the help of Gaurav Patole, you can embrace data quality and make it a foundational component of success.

Overcome organizational inaction

Reframe data quality as a fundamental part of an organization's operational and strategic success.

Break down silos

Empower teams to both take ownership and work collaboratively to unlock more value from data.

Join the dots from culture to technology

Learn how to build stronger relationships and better conversations to make informed decisions about technology.
Overcome organizational inaction

Reframe data quality as a fundamental part of an organization's operational and strategic success.

Break down silos

Empower teams to both take ownership and work collaboratively to unlock more value from data.

Join the dots from culture to technology

Learn how to build stronger relationships and better conversations to make informed decisions about technology.

This book delivers a rare combination of deep expertise and practical frameworks that any organization—regardless of maturity—can use to take control of its data, to adopt a Fit-for-Purpose mindset focused exclusively on the data that drives decisions, revenue, and risk mitigation.
Patrick Attallah
Chief Data Officer at NXP Semiconductors
Gaurav Patole, Thoughtworks

Gaurav Patole

Principal Data Governance Specialist, Thoughtworks

I am a Data Governance and Data Quality professional who brings in a decade of experience across industries and geographies. I have a particular passion for helping businesses better understand the importance of data governance and quality to their success.

Explore how we help organizations use data

Learn more