An illustrated guide to green software engineering

Gitanjali Venkatraman
Published: January 12, 2024 

What is green software engineering, exactly?

The environmental impact of software is becoming a growing concern for the industry. We can, then, no longer pretend that software is ephemeral and immaterial — it's intimately connected to both the immediate hardware on which it runs and wider energy systems. 

 

Green software engineering is one of the most important ways in which technologists are attempting to address the environmental implications of software. In this illustrated guide, we'll explain what green software engineering is, what it involves and how you can get started with it.

 

Of course, creating a sustainable future requires more than small shifts in how we build software — but given its centrality to so many parts of modern life, taking steps to mitigate the carbon footprint of our software products and systems is something everyone in the industry needs to take seriously.

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.